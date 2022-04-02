No new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell despite juror's false statement

Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her US sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused.

U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said the juror, a man known in court papers as Juror 50, testified truthfully at a hearing last month, after Maxwell's lawyers said his false answers on a pretrial questionnaire justified granting a new trial.

“His failure to disclose his prior sexual abuse during the jury selection process was highly unfortunate, but not deliberate,” Nathan wrote. “The court further concludes that Juror 50 harboured no bias towards the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror.”

“Juror 50 does not consider himself a victim and does not let his past define him,” Todd Spodek, the juror's lawyer, said in a statement. “He listened to the evidence and was fair and impartial. This is what justice requires, not more.”

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of helping the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

She had pleaded not guilty, saying she was being scapegoated for Epstein's crimes because he was no longer alive. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell's trial represented a reckoning that Epstein, a globetrotting investor who counted elite politicians and business leaders among his social companions, never had.

It was also one of the highest-profile cases in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.

Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison after being found guilty on five of the six counts she faced. Her lawyers have vowed to appeal the verdict.