Maxwell sentencing set for June, as US judge weighs request for new trial

The judge in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial on Friday set a sentencing date of June 28 but said she is still weighing Maxwell's request to overturn her conviction because of concerns about a juror's conduct.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted on Dec. 29 on five counts of sex trafficking and other charges for recruiting and grooming teenage girls for the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell faces up to 65 years in prison when she is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in New York.

Maxwell's lawyers said last week they would request a new trial after one of the jurors in the case told Reuters and other media that he shared his experience of being sexually abused as a child during deliberations, and that his account helped sway jurors who were skeptical of Maxwell's accusers.

Maxwell's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan declined to comment.