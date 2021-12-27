Jury to resume deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse case

The jury in British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial is scheduled to resume deliberations on Monday, after breaking for a long weekend.

Maxwell, 60, is accused of recruiting and grooming four teenage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, her ex-boyfriend and employer, between 1994 and 2004. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed jurors on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday weekend, and cautioned them to "stay safe " amid the surge in the Omicron variant.

Along with the cases of movie producer Harvey Weinstein and singer R. Kelly, Maxwell's case is among the highest-profile trials to take place in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse by famous and powerful people.