Covid-19's new Omicron sublineages can dodge immunity from past infection — study

Two new sublineages of the Omicron coronavirus variant can dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, but are far less able to thrive in the blood of people vaccinated against Covid-19, SA scientists have found.

The scientists from multiple institutions were examining Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages — which the World Health Organisation last month added to its monitoring list. They took blood samples from 39 participants previously infected by Omicron when it first showed up at the end of last year.

Fifteen were vaccinated — eight with Pfizer's shot; seven with J&J's — while the other 24 were not.

“The vaccinated group showed about a fivefold higher neutralisation capacity ... and should be better protected,” said the study, a preprint of which was released over the weekend.