South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How can I reduce the spread of flu and Covid-19?

29 April 2022 - 07:00
Wearing masks can reduce the spread of flu and Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/OVANMANDIC

Non-pharmaceutical measures effective to reduce the spread of Covid-19 can also be applied to minimise the spread of flu.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this and other measures, including social distancing, coughing into your elbow and staying at home when sick, are effective.

Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, head of operations at Bonitas Medical Fund, recommends getting a flu vaccination to reduce the chance of severe infection.

“Flu viruses spread very quickly from person to person. Even if the flu vaccine is not 100% effective against the current flu strain, it will reduce your risk of getting flu, and if you do get it, it will be milder,” said Mkhatshwa.

He said vaccination is also effective to protect people around you.

“By having the flu vaccination, you protect others who may be more vulnerable: babies, the elderly and those who are immune-compromised. As with Covid-19, the more people who are vaccinated, the closer we get to ‘herd immunity’.”

