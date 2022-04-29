Ndlovu Youth Choir grateful for support via third album

'I believe in myself because the choir has shown me the world'

The growth of the Ndlovu Youth Choir has been undeniable since their humble beginnings as a youth club out of a village in Limpopo to the grand stages of America’s Got Talent.



The choir has successfully cemented their name, locally and internationally. And to celebrate this feat, the group of 36 singers has released their third album titled Grateful to show appreciation of their fans for the support while also celebrating their journey, said long-standing member Sandile Majola...