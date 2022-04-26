Beijing to test 20 million for Covid-19 as lockdown jitters grow

“Beijing is the capital, the virus controls are stronger than in other places, I don't think it will be like Shanghai, where it suddenly increases to thousands of cases,” Liu said.

While Beijing's latest Covid-19 outbreak is modest by global standards, a Shanghai-style lockdown of the Chinese capital would further cloud the country's economic outlook.

Shanghai's economy slowed in the first quarter, hurt by rare declines in industrial output and local consumption due to the city's Covid-19 outbreak. In March alone, retail sales nosedived by 18.9%.

“Clearly, Shanghai has taught one lesson, which is if you go down this line of total lockdowns, not only is it incredibly expensive, but also it's economically destructive and it stresses out the social fibre,” Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce, told Reuters.

Asian markets suffered their worst day in over a month on Monday on fears that Beijing was about to enter such a lockdown. Chinese shares slumped to a two-year low.