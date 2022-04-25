×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Sasol warns of impact on Q4 volume outlook from floods

By Reuters - 25 April 2022 - 14:14
Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal, said it has yet to fully assess the material impact of the floods on its business.
Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal, said it has yet to fully assess the material impact of the floods on its business.
Image: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS / File photo

Sasol Ltd said on Monday it has declared force majeure on the export of certain chemical products due to the impact of heavy rainfall and floods in KwaZulu-Natal province, possibly affecting its fourth-quarter volume outlook.

The floods, among the worst to hit KwaZulu-Natal province, have killed 435 people, leaving thousands homeless and causing at least 10 billion rand ($638 million) of damage to infrastructure.

“Our Q4 FY22 volume outlook could be impacted subject to the extent of infrastructure damage and the timing of the recovery and restoration of key infrastructure and utilities,” the petrochemicals group said in a statement.

Sasol, the world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal, said it has yet to fully assess the material impact of the floods on its business.

The company said that the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting volatility in energy prices, together with Covid-19 lockdowns in China and rising inflation, will also pose risks to sales volumes and margins during the last quarter of 2022. 

Reuters

SA, Mozambique state energy firms to increase shareholding in gas pipeline

Petrochemical firm Sasol said last month it was selling the stake in the ROMPCO pipeline from Mozambique to SA to a consortium of investors including ...
News
9 months ago

Sasol's Secunda plant 'cleared' as source of stench over Gauteng and Mpumalanga two weeks ago

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries (DEFF) said it will continue to probe the source of the stench experienced in parts of Gauteng ...
News
1 year ago

Sasol abandons R30 billion rights issue on turnaround progress

Petrochemical firm Sasol said on Monday it had decided not to pursue a rights issue of up to $2 billion (R30 billion) after significant progress in ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...