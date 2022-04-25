×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Why was the Omicron variant less severe than other Covid-19 strains?

25 April 2022 - 07:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla said vaccination and population immunity contributed to the Omicron variant being less severe than previous strains of Covid-19.
Health minister Joe Phaahla said vaccination and population immunity contributed to the Omicron variant being less severe than previous strains of Covid-19.
Image: Picture: 123RF/lightwise

The rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations and population immunity are among the factors that contributed to the lower severity of the Omicron variant which dominated the fourth wave of the pandemic. 

Health minister Joe Phaahla told parliament on Friday the department expected the pandemic to be less demanding of financial and other resources than it was in the past two years.

Phaahla was presenting the department’s annual performance plan and budget for the 2022/23 financial year.

He said the highly transmissible Omicron variant was more easily manageable compared to previous strains due to the availability of vaccines and increased population immunity.  

Phaahla said in 2022/2023 the department will focus on its programmes which could not be carried out at the height of the pandemic. 

The minister said there were “worrying concerns” about an increase in positive Covid-19 tests which is being closely monitored.

"We hope even if there is a rise in infections during winter, it will not be disruptive enough to divert us from our programmes,” said Phaahla. 

Can a support animal help me deal with anxiety brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic?

One study looked at whether caring for a pet during the Covid-19 pandemic was associated with a change in quality of life.
News
3 days ago

Could a vaccine nasal spray be more effective than a Covid-19 jab?

Could the future of the Covid-19 vaccine be a nose spray?
News
1 week ago

Where can I get a booster shot and how much will it cost?

In an effort to encourage people to protect themselves against Covid-19, government and the private sector have introduced thousands of vaccination ...
News
1 week ago

Is it safe to get the Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there are no safety concerns related to getting both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, ...
News
3 weeks ago

How are Covid-19 and flu viruses similar?

As winter approaches, Dr Morgan Mkhatshwa, head of operations at Bonitas medical fund, has explained the similarities between the Covid-19 and flu ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...