WATCH | Live monkeys found stashed in bags in Thailand

Dozens of live monkeys tied up in small sacks have been found in an abandoned building in central Thailand, national media reported on Thursday, in what authorities believe was a failed operation by illicit wildlife traffickers.

Footage from broadcaster Nation TV showed police and wildlife protection officers in the building in Saraburi province inspecting plastic crates containing sealed blue mesh bags with monkeys in each of them.

The video shows some monkeys trying to scamper away while still inside bags that were secured with string and plastic zip ties.