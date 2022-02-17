Four tigers kept in abandoned train carriage in Argentina to be sent to SA

“The train carriage was filthy with excrement and leftover meat and bones for a long time but fortunately this is not the case any more. Tigers need to move, run, play and bathe,” Four Paws veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil, who is leading the rescue mission, said.

Khalil said being locked in a 75m² train carriage and only pacing back and forth for 15 years was not a suitable life for a tiger.

“All those years in such a small space have affected their mental and physical wellbeing. We have a window of opportunity now to rescue them — and we will,” Khalil said.

When representatives of the responsible wildlife authority in Argentina, Fauna San Luis, encountered the inferior living conditions of the big cats during an inspection visit last year, they began looking for solutions, knowing they could not rehome the tigers locally.

Four Paws said as soon as it learnt about the tigers, it offered its support and expertise in wild animal rescues and relocations. The mission will take place in the coming weeks.

“By rescuing these four tigers in Argentina, we provide a better life for them individually and create awareness for all animals globally to be treated with respect, empathy and understanding,” said Four Paws CEO Josef Pfabigan.

Four Paws said there were only about 3,900 tigers left in the wild worldwide.