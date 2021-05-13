Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil

“A man casually walked into the Boksburg SPCA today and told us that he no longer wanted his dog. He placed down an old bucket and curled up inside was the most pitiful sight we've seen in a long time ... There, soaked in car oil, lay a brown, skeletal figure of what looked like a dog,” said the SPCA.

The organisation said the owner claimed Oliver had been sick for some time.

He was rushed to a local veterinarian for assessment

“The little cross Dachshund lifted his head and looked up around him. His owner walked out after being told off by SPCA staff. When we pulled him out of the bucket and saw he could still walk, we knew there may be hope,” said the SPCA.

On Facebook, the SPCA shared updates on Oliver's recovery, asking for donations to help with his treatment.

“Oliver tested negative for biliary, his heart has been checked and he has been dewormed. He has a mild condition of 'cherry eye' on each eye which can be rectified with a small surgical procedure, making the eyes as good as new,” said the society.

“Oliver is still very anaemic and has been set up on a drip for the night. Oliver's frail little body has been through so much today. His spirit is completely broken and we wonder if he has ever felt a minute of love in his entire life. It is our mission to bring back that spirit. Thank you to the veterinarian who rushed out to help us on her day off.”