Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil
Donations have been pouring in to help little Oliver, a Dachshund cross that was dropped off at an SPCA shelter in Boksburg in a bucket filled with car oil.
According to the SPCA, the dog was dropped off by his owner, who no longer wanted him. The SPCA took him in and named him Oliver.
“A man casually walked into the Boksburg SPCA today and told us that he no longer wanted his dog. He placed down an old bucket and curled up inside was the most pitiful sight we've seen in a long time ... There, soaked in car oil, lay a brown, skeletal figure of what looked like a dog,” said the SPCA.
The organisation said the owner claimed Oliver had been sick for some time.
He was rushed to a local veterinarian for assessment
“The little cross Dachshund lifted his head and looked up around him. His owner walked out after being told off by SPCA staff. When we pulled him out of the bucket and saw he could still walk, we knew there may be hope,” said the SPCA.
On Facebook, the SPCA shared updates on Oliver's recovery, asking for donations to help with his treatment.
“Oliver tested negative for biliary, his heart has been checked and he has been dewormed. He has a mild condition of 'cherry eye' on each eye which can be rectified with a small surgical procedure, making the eyes as good as new,” said the society.
“Oliver is still very anaemic and has been set up on a drip for the night. Oliver's frail little body has been through so much today. His spirit is completely broken and we wonder if he has ever felt a minute of love in his entire life. It is our mission to bring back that spirit. Thank you to the veterinarian who rushed out to help us on her day off.”
WE'RE BACK WITH THE UPDATE EVERYONE'S BEEN WAITING FOR: It turns out, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel...Posted by Boksburg SPCA New FB Page on Tuesday, May 11, 2021
In a separate post, they shared that donations were starting to roll in for Oliver and they would be going ahead with the necessary medical treatment.
“Our staff often take a knock when dealing with cases such as this. They're demotivational and soul-destroying. Our supporters have come together in just a few hours and have totally restored our faith in humanity. Thank you.”
Great news! Donations are starting to roll in for little Oliver and we'll be going ahead with all medical treatment and...Posted by Boksburg SPCA New FB Page on Tuesday, May 11, 2021
On Wednesday, the SPCA shared that Oliver was eating well but was still depressed.
It said the vet where Oliver was being kept said had he picked up a bit of a cough and would be given an X-ray to check his lungs.
The SPCA added it had been bombarded with e-mails concerning Oliver and asked the public to be patient.
“As soon as we receive feedback from the vet, we will update you. We want our followers to be involved as much as possible,” it said.
UPDATE ON OLIVER: We went to visit Oliver this morning but he is still very depressed and doesn't move around much in...Posted by Boksburg SPCA New FB Page on Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.