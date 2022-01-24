Chained terrier's trauma over now

A frightened terrier rescued from an alley in Bramfischerville, Soweto with a chain embedded in its neck has found a happy home.

The terrified dog, who has been named Honey by her new owner Kylee Gordon, has recovered from her injuries, biliary and a bout of kennel cough, and is safely settled with her new family.

Cora Bailey of Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw) said the distress call came in via their Facebook page the day after Christmas.

“The home owner appealed to us for help when the dog, dragging a chain, entered his property. She wedged herself between two outbuildings and he was frightened to approach her,” said Bailey.

The Claw team went to rescue the frightened animal and found the chain had become embedded in her neck. And so they went about cleaning the dog, vaccinating and deworming her as they posted a note on their page to alert people they were keen to find a home for the distressed pooch. They posted a video of the rescue.

“I was at home scrolling on Facebook when I saw the video and it broke my heart,” said animal lover Kylee Gordon who responded immediately.

