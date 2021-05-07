Animal Anti-Cruelty League calls for jail terms after grisly dog killing
Two Kleinskool men facing animal cruelty charges allegedly tortured Meisie, a crossbred female dog snatched from her owner’s yard, before crushing her skull and hanging her body from a pole.
In her two decades of experience in rescue with the Animal-Anti Cruelty League, Bay inspector Beverly Rademeyer said this was one of the most horrendous cases of animal abuse she had ever dealt with — so much so that she had to undergo counselling.
The league had been sent graphic footage of the dog being tortured to death while bystanders — mostly young children — pleaded with two men to stop.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.