Animal Anti-Cruelty League calls for jail terms after grisly dog killing

By Raahil Sain - 07 May 2021 - 12:22
Two suspects appeared in the Gelvandale magistrate’s court in Gqeberha last week in connection with 20 charges under the Animal Protection Act. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two Kleinskool men facing animal cruelty charges allegedly tortured Meisie, a crossbred female dog snatched from her owner’s yard, before crushing her skull and hanging her body from a pole.

In her two decades of experience in rescue with the Animal-Anti Cruelty League, Bay inspector Beverly Rademeyer said this was one of the most horrendous cases of animal abuse she had ever dealt with — so much so that she had to undergo counselling.

The league had been sent graphic footage of the dog being tortured to death while bystanders — mostly young children — pleaded with two men to stop.

