Pet sitters caught on camera abusing dog while Hermanus owner was away

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) is investigating a case of animal abuse after a dog owner released camera footage of her dog sitters abusing her seven-month-old boxer pup.

Two pet sitters are depicted in the video, first appearing to hit the dog, called Hector, before one of them grabs the pet by its skin and violently flings him out of the house through an open door.

Hector’s owner, Mel Coltman, had found the pair through a Hermanus community Facebook group when she asked for recommendations for a reputable dog sitting service.

In the video a man appears to hit the dog with a stick several times while shouting at it. A female can also be heard speaking to the dog in Afrikaans, appearing to be upset with it for coming into the house, saying: “Really now, Hector! You’ve been outside the whole time!”

After she says this, the man picks up the dog by the skin on its back and neck before throwing it through the air out of the door.

Neither responded to WhatsApp messages or phone calls made by TimesLIVE.