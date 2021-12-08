Study suggests Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine only partially protects against Omicron

Blood from five out of six people who had been vaccinated as well as previously infected with COVID-19 still neutralized the Omicron variant, the manuscript said.

According to the manuscript, they observed a 41-fold decline in levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant.

Sigal said on Twitter that figure is likely to be adjusted after his lab does more experiments.

The Omicron variant, first detected in southern Africa last month, has triggered alarms globally of another surge in infections, with more than two dozen countries from Japan to the United States reporting cases.

The World Health Organization on Nov. 26 classified it as a "variant of concern" but said there was no evidence to support the need for new vaccines specifically designed to tackle the Omicron variant with its many mutations.

Sigal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters