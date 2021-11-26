SA needs aggressive vaccination drive to stem Covid-19 resurgence, says DA MP

An aggressive vaccination drive is what is needed to combat the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic, DA MPL Siviwe Gwarube said on Friday.

Her comments come after health minister Joe Phaahla announced that a new Covid-19 variant had been detected in South Africa.

Soon after that, UK announced its decision to temporarily ban all flights from SA and five other countries as of 2pm on Friday due to the discovery the new variant.

In a statement, Gwarube said the need for an aggressive vaccination drive was what was needed to combat the virus, adding that a fully vaccinated population was the best antidote.

“The performance of provinces with regards to the vaccination rollout is averaging between 30% and 40% of fully vaccinated adults. This is simply not good enough. There is still room for government departments to reach South Africans where they are by making vaccines easily available and effectively communicating to people about the benefits of vaccination.