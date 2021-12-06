POLL | Are you a 'vaccine dropout'?

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday said he was concerned about the low turnout at vaccination sites among young people.

Zikalala announced that KwaZulu-Natal had entered the fourth wave of infections, which was mainly driven by the newly detected Omicron variant, and said many young people had not returned for their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine that would offer them added protection against the virus.

“We ask our young people who have received their first dose of Pfizer vaccine to come back for their second shot to derive maximum protection from vaccination. This group has shown a lower rate of returning for their second shots.

“The Omicron variant has been found to have a high number of mutations and scientists are still studying it. Until new information emerges, the safety precautions should remain the same,” said Zikalala.