R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial

A jury considering whether R. Kelly ran an illegal, decades-long racketeering scheme targeting women and underage girls for sex ended its first day of deliberations on Friday without reaching a verdict on the R&B superstar.

The seven-man, five-woman jury in Brooklyn will resume deliberations on Monday, after spending more than 3-1/2 hours behind closed doors on Friday.

Known for the 1996 Grammy-winning smash "I Believe I Can Fly," the 54-year-old Kelly had been trailed by sexual abuse accusations for much of his career before being charged with nine criminal counts, including a broad racketeering charge.

Prosecutors have tried to portray Kelly as a short-tempered, violent predator who used his fame and charisma to draw women and underage girls into his orbit, where he would subject them to physical and sexual abuse, including unwanted intercourse.

Several accusers testified that Kelly sought complete control over his victims, including by demanding they abide by strict rules or else face punishment, and write "apology letters" designed to absolve him of blame.

Some of the alleged abuse took place at Kelly's studios, with the help of others in Kelly's entourage who turned a blind eye to the singer's misconduct, witnesses and prosecutors have said.