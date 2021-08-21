Working for R. Kelly resembled 'twilight zone,' ex-manager says at sex abuse trial

A former manager for R. Kelly said at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial on Friday that working for his former boss was almost like being in a "twilight zone," and sometimes made him uncomfortable.

Anthony Navarro, who said he worked for Kelly for about 2-1/2 years ending in 2009, testified that his job included picking up and driving girls to be with the singer, as well as other tasks associated with Kelly's recording career.

Navarro, 36, who still works in music, recalled being instructed not to talk with girls who came to Kelly's home and having to tell people when girls were no longer in rooms they had been escorted to.

"The things you had to do were just a bit uncomfortable," he said. "The music and production stuff was really good. All the other stuff was kind of strange.... It was almost like the twilight zone."

Navarro testified on the third day of Kelly's trial in Brooklyn federal court on charges the singer known for the Grammy-winning 1996 song "I Believe I Can Fly" had sex with and abused women and girls during a two-decade racketeering scheme.