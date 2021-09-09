R. Kelly accuser says singer starved her for days before assaulting her

R. Kelly sexually assaulted a woman at his Chicago studio nearly two decades ago, where he locked her up without food and water, the woman testified at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial on Thursday.

The woman, who identified herself as Sonia, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court she was kept at least two days in a locked room at Kelly's Chocolate Factory studio in 2003.

Sonia said that after finally being allowed to eat she became "extremely full" after a few bites and "felt something coming over" before falling asleep.

She said Kelly was adjusting his pants when she woke up, and recalled feeling "wet stuff" between her legs and on her thighs.

"Made me feel like something happened to me," Sonia said under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez. "I know my body ... I was touched sexually."

On cross-examination, Kelly's lawyer Deveraux Cannick questioned why Sonia did not immediately call police or see a doctor, waiting instead until the 2019 Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" described Kelly's other alleged abuses.

Sonia later told Melendez she did not think anyone would believe her, and that she had been scared of Kelly.

Kelly, 54, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has pleaded not guilty to nine criminal counts for running an alleged decades-long racketeering scheme targeting women and girls, with help from people he employed.

The indictment describes Kelly's alleged treatment of six women and girls, including the late singer Aaliyah.