Pic of The Day

Halala! Trevor Noah scores MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination

By Kyle Zeeman - 15 May 2019 - 09:47
Trevor Noah stays winning with The Daily Show.
Trevor Noah stays winning with The Daily Show.
Image: Trevor Noah via Instagram

Just two months after fears that his The Daily Show could be pulled off air, Trevor Noah has stuck it to the haters with a Best Host nomination at this year's prestigious MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Reports in March claimed that American broadcast service provider AT&T-DirectTV was planning to drop Comedy Central and 22 other channels. 

The decision would have seen The Daily Show being yanked off screens and Trevor took to social media shortly after the reports surfaced to ask fans to call in and tell service providers they simply can't do without his show.

WATCH | Trevor Noah takes aim at Julius Malema on The Daily Show & it was lit

The comedian joked that he could take tips from Juju on how to deal with criticism about his outfit to the Met.
Entertainment
5 days ago

In the end, AT&T-DirectTV didn't cut the channel and Trevor's show has gone from strength to strength.

And on Tuesday Trevor scored another victory when his name was among the Best Host nominees at the MTV Awards.

Trevor will go up against Gayle King, Nick Cannon and RuPaul in the category.

The SA-born comedian won his first Emmy two years ago for his YouTube comedy special The Daily Show: Between the Scenes. 

Trevor has not said anything about the nomination just yet.

Here's the full list of nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) — The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) — A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) — Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) — Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) — The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) — Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) — BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) — Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) — Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) — Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) — The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) — Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) — You

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) — Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) — Venom

REALITY ROYALTY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) — Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) — Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) — Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) — Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) — Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) — Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) — Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) — Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) — To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

BEST FIGHT

Avengers: Endgame — Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel — Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones — Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG — Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania — Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

Alex Honnold — Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby — Nanette

Roman Reigns — WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg — RBG

Serena Williams — Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Alex Wolff (Peter) — Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) — The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) — Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) — Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) — The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

BEST HOST

Gayle King — CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon — Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah — The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club — The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood — Ray J’s Hat

RBG — The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race — Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor — Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X