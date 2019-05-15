Halala! Trevor Noah scores MTV Movie & TV Awards nomination

Just two months after fears that his The Daily Show could be pulled off air, Trevor Noah has stuck it to the haters with a Best Host nomination at this year's prestigious MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Reports in March claimed that American broadcast service provider AT&T-DirectTV was planning to drop Comedy Central and 22 other channels.

The decision would have seen The Daily Show being yanked off screens and Trevor took to social media shortly after the reports surfaced to ask fans to call in and tell service providers they simply can't do without his show.