Olympic Village Covid-19 infection bubble already 'broken' — health expert

The so-called bubble to control Covid-19 infections at the Olympic Athlete's Village in Tokyo is already “broken” and poses a risk of spreading infections to the general populace, a prominent public health expert said on Tuesday.

Games officials on Sunday reported the first Covid-19 case among competitors in the athletes' village in Tokyo where 11,000 athletes are expected to stay. Since July 2, Tokyo 2020 organisers have reported 58 positive cases among athletes, officials and journalists.

“It's obvious that the bubble system is kind of broken,” said Kenji Shibuya, the former director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College London.

“My biggest concern is, of course, there will be a cluster of infections in the village or some of the accommodation and interaction with local people.”