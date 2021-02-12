Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.

The resignation of the 83-year-old former prime minister further erodes confidence in organisers' ability to pull off the postponed Summer Games during a coronavirus pandemic.

A selection committee made up of an equal number of men and women, and centred around athletes, would choose a new president for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, the group's chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

"We need to pick the next president urgently," Muto said, without saying when. The new president needed experience in the Olympics or Paralympics and a "really high-level understanding" of gender equality, diversity and inclusion, he said.