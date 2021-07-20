Ngcobo, Frosler can't wait to make Olympic debuts

There is barely time to reflect on their CAF Champions League defeat for Kaizer Chiefs stars Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Reeve Frosler, as they have to shift their focus to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

After the Soweto giants’ 0-3 defeat to Egyptian titans Al Ahly in Morocco on Saturday, the duo travelled to Tokyo to join the SA Under-23 squad at the Olympic Village on Sunday.

Young Bafana open their Olympic campaign against host nation Japan in Group A at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday (1pm SA time).

Frosler cannot wait to make his Olympic debut and he wants to use the opportunity to showcase his talent to the world.

The 23-year-old said he was excited about playing in a major international tournament where some of the best young talents would be playing.

“It is a great feeling going to the Olympics to represent my country. It is another opportunity for me to represent the country at the highest level,” said Frosler.

The defender said playing in the Champions League had taught him a lot of the game, and he hopes to take the experience with him to Tokyo. “I am disappointed about losing the cup final, but they were lessons learned from the whole campaign.

"We have to move on from this and hope to get better from this experience. We want to take this experience to the Olympics and hope that we can do well there. I hope to get a few games under my belt and get an opportunity to showcase my talent to the world,” said Frosler through the Chiefs media platform.

Ngcobo said he had been waiting for this opportunity all his life and would grab it with both hands. “I am happy and see this as an opportunity to play for my country in a big international tournament. I will make sure that I work hard. I had a great experience in the CAF competition and I hope to get game time and improve my game in Tokyo,” said Ngcobo.