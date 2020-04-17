Olympics-bound South African long-distance runner Desmond Mokgobu has appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa to relax some of the coronavirus-enforced regulations and allow runners out on the streets to train.

With the lockdown regulations restricting athletes to proper training worldwide‚ the 31-year-old Tembisa-based road runner has admitted that exercising at his home has proved to be a massive challenge.

Mokgobu‚ a member of Team South Africa’s marathon team for the postponed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo‚ finds himself training within the confined spaces of his Kanana home.

President Ramaphosa first declared the national state of disaster on March 27. Ramaphosa has since announced an extension of the lockdown by a further two weeks until April 30.

“At least if the government can relax the restrictions a little bit so that we have a chance to train to keep our fitness shapes in check for when the situation returns to normal‚” Mokgobu appealed to the authorities.

“Some of us who stay in the townships are the worst affected‚” he said.

“Imagine If I am renting a small backroom and the space around the yard is too little for any endurance-ralated exercises that are needed as a long distance and marathon runner.”