'Time to end the forever war': Biden to begin US Afghanistan exit on May 1

The war has cost the lives of 2,448 American service members and consumed an estimated $2-trillion. US troop numbers in Afghanistan peaked at more than 100,000 in 2011.

The Democratic president had faced a May 1 withdrawal deadline, set by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, who tried but failed to pull the troops out before leaving office in January. Instead, Biden said the final withdrawal would start on May 1 and end by September 11.

In withdrawing, Biden is embracing risks at the start of his presidency that proved too great for his predecessors, including that al Qaeda might reconstitute itself or that the Taliban insurgency might topple the US-backed government in Kabul.

“I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats,” Biden said. “I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth.”

Meeting NATO officials in Brussels, secretary of state Antony Blinken said foreign troops under NATO command in Afghanistan will leave in co-ordination with the US withdrawal by September 11, after Germany said it would match American plans.

Blinken also spoke by phone with Pakistan's army chief on Wednesday and discussed the peace process, the media wing of Pakistan's military said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Biden and respects the US decision. Ghani added that “we will work with our US partners to ensure a smooth transition” and “we will continue to work with our US/NATO partners in the ongoing peace efforts.”

A conference is planned on Afghanistan starting on April 24 in Istanbul that would include the UN and Qatar.

The Taliban, ousted from power in 2001 by US-led forces, said they would not take part in any meetings involving decisions about Afghanistan until all foreign forces have left. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday called on the US to adhere to the deal the group reached with Trump's administration.

“If the agreement is committed to, the remaining problems will also be solved,” Mujahid wrote on Twitter. “If the agreement is not committed to ... the problems will certainly increase.”