Afghan polio vaccine drive in trouble after three female medics killed

The killing of three female polio vaccine providers in Afghanistan this week has forced aid agencies and the government to reassess field postings for thousands of female medics at a time when nearly 10 million Afghan children need polio drops.

Officials at the United Nation Childrens' Fund (UNICEF), one of the agencies helping in the large-scale polio vaccination drive across Afghanistan that was launched this week, said they were reviewing the involvement of women in the role after unidentified gunmen killed three front-line workers in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Tuesday.

“We feel terrible to put female lives at risk and it's crucial to find ways to protect them before they participate in ongoing vaccination drives,” said Godwin Mindra, an immunisation specialist at UNICEF.

“We are considering providing a layer of security to female front-line workers but we are also aware that we cannot militarise any health campaign,” Mindra told Reuters, adding that an estimated 9.9 million children need polio drops this year across the war-torn country.

About 70,000 staff, including vaccinators, are involved in implementing the polio campaign, of which about 40% are women.