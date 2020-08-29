Afghanistan flash floods kill 160, search for bodies continues

Rescuers in Afghanistan continued to search amidst mud and rubble for missing people on Saturday after flash flooding this week killed around 160 people and washed away homes across the country, officials said.

Thirteen provinces, mostly in the country's north, had been affected by floods, according to the Ministry for Disaster Management.

In Parwan, just north of the capital Kabul, 116 people had been killed and more than 120 injured, with 15 people still missing, national and local officials said.

"Rescue teams are still in the area and searching for the missing bodies," said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for Parwan's governor.