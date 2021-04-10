World

Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes East Java, Indonesia– EMSC

By Shubham Kalia - 10 April 2021 - 13:03
The quake was at a depth of 96 km, the EMSC said.
Image: Antara Foto/Abriawan Abhe/via REUTERS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the ocean 91 km (57 miles) south-southeast of Blitar, Indonesia, the European- Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday, after first reporting a magnitude of 6.8 for the temblor.

Reuters

