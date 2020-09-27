South Africa

Cape Town was hit by an earthquake on Saturday night — but 'no need to panic'

27 September 2020 - 10:16
Matthew Savides Night news editor
Cape Town was hit by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Saturday night, the SA Council of Geoscience confirmed.
Cape Town was hit by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Saturday night, the SA Council of Geoscience confirmed.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

If you felt the earth shake in Cape Town on Saturday night, you weren't imagining it: the city was hit by a mild tremor.

SA's Council for Geoscience (CGS) said in a statement that the SA Seismograph Network picked up a 2.5 magnitude quake in the Mother City at 8.41pm.

This however did not appear to be related to a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit about 90 minutes earlier about 1,600km from SA's southern coastline, at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey.

“Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued by the Indian Ocean warning system and it is on this basis that the CGS would like to assure the public that there is no eminent threat to the arrested area, so no cause for panic,” said the council's spokesperson, Mahlatse Mononela.

There were claims on Twitter that there were at least two more tremors on Sunday morning, but the reach and strength of these could not be independently confirmed.

 

TimesLIVE

'I suddenly felt the building shake': former SA resident tells of Beirut explosion terror

A former South African resident now living in Beirut, where an explosion killed at least 25 and injured over 2,000 on Tuesday, said she initially ...
News
1 month ago

Nomzamo Mbatha caught in 3.8-magnitude LA earthquake

With the world currently facing a dreadful pandemic, the last thing you'd want to experience is an earthquake while you are more than 16,000km away ...
Entertainment
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X