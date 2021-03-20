World

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami expected - NHK

By Reuters - 20 March 2021 - 11:58
The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Image: 123rf/ Jerry Rainey

An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster and generating a tsunami of 1 metre, public broadcaster NHK said.

The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 6:26 p.m. (0926 GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.2 at a depth of 60 km (37 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Tohoku Electric Power Co has halted the Onagawa nuclear plant and is checking for any irregularities, NHK said.

Tokyo Electric Power said it is checking the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power station that was wrecked by the massive March 2011 quake, which caused nuclear meltdowns and mass evacuations.

NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai bureau showing a plaque suspended from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds following the tremor. It did not report any items falling from shelves or any immediate damage.

The quake could be felt in Tokyo about 400 km south of the epicentre.

NHK warned the public against coming anywhere near the shore.

Rescuers dig through rubble for survivors after Indonesian tsunami kills 280

The death toll from a tsunami that hit the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra after the Anak Krakatau volcano erupted rose to at least 280 on ...
News
2 years ago

Cape Town was hit by an earthquake on Saturday night — but 'no need to panic'

If you felt the earth shake in Cape Town on Saturday night, you weren't imagining it: the city was hit by a mild tremor.
News
5 months ago

Tree of hope from Japan arrives in SA

The messages of encouragement travelled nearly 14‚000km from Iwanuma city in Japan to Johannesburg‚ but South African sports fans will be able to ...
Sport
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X