Doctors cast doubt on S.Korea's coronavirus herd immunity goal

Medical experts say the South Korea government is not taking the steps necessary to achieve its goal of reaching herd immunity to the coronavirus through mass vaccinations by November.

They say the government has failed to secure enough vaccines and has also been slow to train staff for storage, distribution and inoculation. It has also lagged in making decisions over vaccination sites, they said.

The government's timeline - which calls for vaccinations of key individuals to begin in February, with 32 million-36 million people vaccinated by September - is unlikely to succeed at its current pace, the experts said.