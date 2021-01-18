Full costs will be covered
Medical schemes to pay for members' vaccines
All 9.5m South Africans who belong to medical aid schemes will not have to pay a cent for Covid-19 vaccines.
All medical aid schemes, regardless of their membership size, are expected to cover their clients at 100% when the Covid-19 vaccine rollout finally gets under way in coming weeks. The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has confirmed that no medical aid member will be expected to pay for the vaccine. Only 16% of the country’s population belong to medical aid schemes...
