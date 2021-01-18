Should politicians be among the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine? Phumzile Van Damme weighs in

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has responded to suggestions that politicians should be among the first to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Van Damme started a discussion on social media when she shared a report claiming Indonesia had opted to vaccinate health-care workers, public officials (to boost confidence with the wider public) and then the general working population before the elderly. This is so they can return to work and save the country's economy.

Van Damme acknowledged the strategy but said it raised “a moral quandary”.

“Interesting, Indonesia is vaccinating young people first so they can go out and get the economy going again. It still raises a moral quandary and for me, I think it through and still I get back to the most vulnerable first. Here's a thought exercise. Your views?”