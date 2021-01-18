Too early to celebrate, but Covid cases 'may be starting to decline': Mkhize

For the first time in a number of weeks, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize shared some good news in the country's fight against the second wave of Covid-19 infections.

An admittedly cautious Mkhize, speaking during a briefing on the new coronavirus variant on Monday, said that there was some early evidence that the second wave was being brought under control.

“When we look at our records at this point, we can see that we are, possibly, beginning to see an inflection of the curve and we are also seeing that the numbers [of infections] may be starting to decline. But it is too early to celebrate,” he said.

Mkhize said measures that worked during the first wave of infections — particularly wearing masks, social distancing and sanitising — were proving effective this time about too.