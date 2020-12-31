Britain backtracks over Brexit curbs on cross-border swaps trading

Britain's markets watchdog said on Thursday it would allow UK market participants to use platforms in the European Union to trade swaps for up to three months in a bid to avoid potential disruption in markets.

Following Britain's full withdrawal from the EU at 2300 GMT on Thursday, UK and EU market participants faced not being able to trade swaps worth billions of euros with each other when markets reopened on Jan. 4. Branches of EU banks in London would have been particularly hit.

Faced with the EU's refusal to lift its ban on trading swaps in London, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday it would temporarily allow UK financial firms to use platforms in the bloc if they do not have arrangements in place to execute the trade elsewhere, such as in the United States.