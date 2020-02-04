Beware the dangers of groupthink

People tend to have a natural affinity for their own in the broad sense of the word and that cannot necessarily be faulted. However, when groupthink is weaponised to divide and rule, it becomes a destructive force.

Throughout history demogogues and populist leaders weaponised groupthink to divide and rule with catastrophic consequences. Hitler is a prime example. That was also the root cause of apartheid.

Today populists are again use it as political weapon. In his book Why are we so divided, Ezra Klein explains how Trump mobilises people with groupthink around their fear of losing their identity.