Black urban farmers in the U.S. sow seeds to end 'food apartheid.

Alarmed by the disparity, she went on to coin the term "food apartheid" to describe the long-standing dietary inequity in the United States that has come into focus due to the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19's heavy toll on people of color.

"What I wanted to do was ... to have that difficult conversation around race, to make people understand the food system is broken. That it is not fair," Washington told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Dubbed the "Queen of Urban Farming", Washington co-founded Black Urban Growers, an organisation supporting farmers working in urban and rural settings, and also started Rise & Root Farm.

Greenhouses and rows of crops and flowers stretch across the women-led market garden in Chester, New York, which supplies organic vegetables, herbs and bouquets to buyers in the city.

Potted seedlings are on sale too for beginners wanting to turn their balconies or yards into vegetable patches.

'BAD FOOD, LACK OF FOOD'

While the struggle for "food justice" is decades-old, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed how racial inequalities still make it harder for many Black Americans to eat well, affecting their health and ultimately cutting some lives short.

Preliminary data from several states has shown that COVID-19 is killing African Americans at a higher rate.

Human rights campaigners say that likely reflects both poorer underlying health with Black Americans more likely to have heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure as well as reduced access to healthcare.

"The bad food, the lack of food, the health disparities, the life expectancy, the incarceration rates, the violence, all of those pieces are all connected to the economic system and who has power," said Erika Allen, co-founder and chief executive at the Chicago-based Urban Growers Collective.