Enjoy the fruits without farming

In other words, you should consider investing once you have investments in various asset classes, such as shares, bonds, listed property and cash, with both local and international exposure through unit trust funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), or a retirement annuity (RA) that are exposed to all the major asset classes.

Before you invest make sure you have all the essentials in place, such as your debt under control, an emergency fund set up and you have made use of tax breaks that the likes of a retirement fund offer, Thayn Niemand, a Certified Financial Planner at Verso Wealth, says.

With the offer of returns of between 10% and 16% a year, which is almost double the rates offered by bank deposit type investments, there is a higher risk in this kind of investment, Niemand says.

You also need to consider how much time you have to invest as you cannot readily sell. Since you buy the actual bush, beehive or solar panel, all of which have a life expectancy, you're in for eight years, 10 years and 20 years, respectively.

Fedgroup is setting up a secondary market for you to sell your bush, beehive or panel if you want out sooner, but it isn't currently available and when it is you will need to find a willing buyer or sell back to Fedgroup at a percentage of market value.