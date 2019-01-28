Sibisi driven by the spirit of unity among farmers

Ntando Sibisi has found his true calling in tobacco farming after years of working in different sectors.

He is the chairperson and founder of the Black Tobacco Farmers Association.

Sibisi was born in 1965 in Buffelspruit, Mpumalanga. His parents were subsistence farmers - growing maize, peanuts and sweet potatoes. He also enjoyed looking after livestock such as cattle, goats, chickens and pigs.

It was in this farming environment that he learnt hard work and diligence. On weekends he had to wake up as early as 5am and work in the fields or milk the cows.

On certain days he would come back from school and work in the fields as this was what the family was dedicated to. At times he had to bring the cattle from the pastures to his father's kraal in the afternoons.

Due to an unstable political environment, Sibisi completed high school in Swaziland.

He returned to SA to look for better opportunities. He worked at the Kruger National Park as a tracker. His job was to trace the animals in the reserve for the tourists to know where to find them.

He spent about five years in this job.