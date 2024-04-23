×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police instructor arrested for allegedly raping trainee

23 April 2024 - 09:12
The instructor allegedly locked his office door and raped the complainant. File photo.
The instructor allegedly locked his office door and raped the complainant. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Western Cape police instructor was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday for allegedly raping a female police trainee.

The man appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday. The case was postponed to May 2 for a formal bail application.

According to Ipid, the rape occurred on March 31. The instructor at the Philippi Police Training Academy in the Western Cape allegedly called the female trainee to his office. She went to the office after she made several excuses in the past for not going to his office.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the instructor allegedly locked the door once the complainant was inside and raped her. 

“She was allowed to leave after the alleged rape, but she did not report the incident immediately. She reported the incident a few days later and the case was reported to Ipid for investigation,” said Shuping.

TimesLIVE

Woman raped while walking with her boyfriend

Police in Bela Bela are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was raped at Leseding in Limpopo on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Pupil raped during extra lessons, teacher arrested

A 41-year-old Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old pupil.
News
6 days ago

Man allegedly caught raping friend’s disabled child back in North West court

A man who was allegedly caught raping his friend's young disabled daughter is expected to make a second appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate’s ...
News
1 week ago

Fake prophet who preyed on young girls sentenced for rape and attempted rape

A 40-year-old Free State false prophet who preyed on young girls was sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment for rape and attempted rape.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...