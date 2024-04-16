×

Woman raped while walking with her boyfriend

16 April 2024 - 09:00
Police in Bela Bela are investigating after a 38-year-old woman was raped at Leseding in Limpopo on Sunday.

The victim was walking with her boyfriend to his residence when they came across four unknown men.

According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, two suspects allegedly got into a physical altercation with the woman's boyfriend.

One suspect allegedly pulled out a knife, held it to the woman's throat and forcefully dragged her to an isolated spot.

“He forcefully undressed the victim, raped her and released her,” Ledwaba said.

He said a rape case has been opened.

Police have appealed for information that can assist them in tracing the suspects.

