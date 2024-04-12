A 40-year-old Free State false prophet who preyed on young girls was sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment for rape and attempted rape.
TimesLIVE
Fake prophet who preyed on young girls sentenced for rape and attempted rape
Introduced himself as ‘China’ before luring victims to a location and raping them
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
A 40-year-old Free State false prophet who preyed on young girls was sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment for rape and attempted rape.
Dingaan Abram Rantsho was arrested after he was spotted at Tseki magistrate's court by one of the investigators three days after an attempted rape case was reported.
According to police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, his kidnapping and rape incidents started in August 2021 when an 18-year-old victim was walking to shops in Phuthaditjhaba.
“The victim was approached by a man who introduced himself as “China” and started his false prophecy about the victim. He said the director of his company was in town and wanted CVs from interested people. The victim was lured to the suspect's house in Monontsha. On arrival, he took out a knife and instructed the victim to undress. He raped her at knifepoint and then released her by giving her money to catch a taxi home.”
Kareli said the fake prophecy continued again June 7 2022.
“While at Maluti Crescent Mall, a 15-year-old victim met a man who introduced himself as 'China'. The suspect started his prophecy about the girl and lured her to his house, saying he uses a mirror to look into his patients’ lives. They took a taxi to Monontsha and on their arrival he took out a panga and instructed the 15-year-old to undress. He forced himself on the victim and raped her. She was released after the ordeal.”
On September 3 2023, a 19-year-old victim met with man while walking to a mall around midday.
The man told her his director was in Monontsha and was looking for people seeking employment. The victim agreed to accompany him to Monontsha.
“On their arrival the suspect pretended to talk to someone in the house and asked the victim to enter and take out her CV. He went to another room, where he collected a knife and ordered the victim to undress. She managed to escape half-naked and sought help from a passing taxi driver who took her to the Tseki police station,” Kareli said.
Kareli said rape cases were registered at Tseki police station.
The Phuthaditjhaba regional court sentenced him for two counts of rape and one for attempted rape.
TimesLIVE
