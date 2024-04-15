×

South Africa

Man allegedly caught raping friend’s disabled child back in North West court

15 April 2024 - 09:00
The girl's parents allegedly caught the suspect raping their daughter. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ARTIT OUBKAEW

A man who was allegedly caught raping his friend's young disabled daughter is expected to make a second appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court this week.

The suspect, 39, made his first appearance last week after his arrest on April 7, shortly after the alleged incident in Phokeng.

The girl, aged nine, her parents and their friend had driven to Freedom Park to attend a meeting.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said after the meeting, the parents left the vulnerable child in the car with the man and went to a shop to buy food for her.

“On their return, they found their daughter lying on the back seat, with their friend allegedly raping her. The father removed him from the child while the mother screamed for help.

“Community members grabbed the suspect, who was rescued by the victim’s father. He handed him to police in Phokeng who immediately arrested him,” she said.

Myburgh said the man appeared in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court last Thursday on a charge of rape.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to again appear in court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

