A 41-year-old Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old pupil.
The teacher at a high school in Kanyamazane, Mbombela, was arrested on Sunday after the victim's mother opened a case of rape.
Provincial police said the mother had asked the physical science teacher to help her daughter who was struggling with the subject.
"Information at our disposal is that the teacher who teaches at the same school where the victim goes was asked by the girl's mother to help her with extra classes. [On the day] the suspect called the mother, saying he was free and can help her daughter," said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
"The daughter went to the suspect's place which is close to the school. When the daughter came back she told her mother that her teacher had raped her... and a case was then opened."
He said the teacher, who cannot be named until he pleads, appeared in the local magistrate's court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until Friday.
The provincial department of education said the teacher would face a disciplinary hearing.
"As police are doing their investigations, the department will conduct its own internal investigation and if he's found guilty, he will be expelled from the profession.
"His name will be registered in the sexual offenders register so that he doesn't work with children in future," said department spokesperson Gerald Sambo.
Pupil raped during extra lessons, teacher arrested
Girl's mom had asked educator to help her daughter
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov
A 41-year-old Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old pupil.
The teacher at a high school in Kanyamazane, Mbombela, was arrested on Sunday after the victim's mother opened a case of rape.
Provincial police said the mother had asked the physical science teacher to help her daughter who was struggling with the subject.
"Information at our disposal is that the teacher who teaches at the same school where the victim goes was asked by the girl's mother to help her with extra classes. [On the day] the suspect called the mother, saying he was free and can help her daughter," said police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli.
"The daughter went to the suspect's place which is close to the school. When the daughter came back she told her mother that her teacher had raped her... and a case was then opened."
He said the teacher, who cannot be named until he pleads, appeared in the local magistrate's court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody until Friday.
The provincial department of education said the teacher would face a disciplinary hearing.
"As police are doing their investigations, the department will conduct its own internal investigation and if he's found guilty, he will be expelled from the profession.
"His name will be registered in the sexual offenders register so that he doesn't work with children in future," said department spokesperson Gerald Sambo.
Woman raped while walking with her boyfriend
Man allegedly caught raping friend’s disabled child back in North West court
Fake prophet who preyed on young girls sentenced for rape and attempted rape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos