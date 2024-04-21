The family of popular DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse has asked for space as they mourn his death.
It is understood Mashata was gunned down in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, just after midnight on Saturday.
"The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma," said his manager Gugu Ngubeni in a statement on Sunday.
"The family representative will keep you posted on both the memorial and funeral service during the course of the week."
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said they had opened a case of murder and attempted murder after the shooting incident involving two men aged 46 and 45 years old.
“One victim died in hospital while the other was injured. The two victims were driving near TUT [Tshwane University of Technology] in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled and police are following several leads," said Kweza.
According to his weekend gig guide, Mashata was at Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve on Saturday for an All Black with Mashata event.
Kweza has urged anyone with information to contact the police on 08600-10111. All information will be treated with confidentiality, she said.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
DJ, comedian Mashata dies in shooting
Image: X/ Mashata
The family of popular DJ and comedian Peter "Mashata" Mabuse has asked for space as they mourn his death.
It is understood Mashata was gunned down in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, just after midnight on Saturday.
"The family is appreciative of all the messages of support and condolences that have started to flow in and humbly request that they be given the space and time to deal with the trauma," said his manager Gugu Ngubeni in a statement on Sunday.
"The family representative will keep you posted on both the memorial and funeral service during the course of the week."
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said they had opened a case of murder and attempted murder after the shooting incident involving two men aged 46 and 45 years old.
“One victim died in hospital while the other was injured. The two victims were driving near TUT [Tshwane University of Technology] in Soshanguve when shots were fired at their vehicle. The suspects fled and police are following several leads," said Kweza.
According to his weekend gig guide, Mashata was at Epozini Lifestyle in Soshanguve on Saturday for an All Black with Mashata event.
Kweza has urged anyone with information to contact the police on 08600-10111. All information will be treated with confidentiality, she said.
newsdesk@sowetan.co.za
Limpopo police commissioner slams spate of shootings in the province
Ipid to probe if police action warranted as nine suspects are shot dead
Man shoots wife dead in church
Four people killed and seven others injured in shooting at taxi rank in Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos