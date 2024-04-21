Two dead, six injured in Memphis block party shooting, police says

At least two people are dead and six others injured in a shooting at a block party in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to police.

"During the follow-up investigation, we learned that there were 8 total victims, with two of those being deceased on the scene," Memphis police said in an updated statement posted on X.

Police had earlier said that 16 people were shot.

One of the injured remains in critical condition, while one has been released, police said.