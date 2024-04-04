The motive of the murder is subject to investigation, he said.
Limpopo police commissioner slams spate of shootings in the province
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned a spate of shootings in the province after the discovery of a man's body dumped in bushes and the fatal shooting of a security officer this week.
A case of murder has been opened after the body of an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times was found in bushes on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the victim, whose identity is not yet known, was discovered in Khalavha Lunangani village in Siloam in Vhembe district at about 6.30pm.
“This tragic incident marks yet another senseless act of violence plaguing our communities,” Ledwaba said.
The victim is estimated to be in his late 30s and was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and one Nike shoe, he said, adding that a belt had been tied around his neck.
The motive of the murder is subject to investigation, he said.
“We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act. Such brazen acts of violence will not be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said Hadebe.
Meanwhile, a 36-year-old male security officer was arrested after he allegedly fatally shot a 28-year-old officer from another security company.
The two men allegedly got into a heated argument at the Groblersburg port of entry in Tomburke policing area on Tuesday at about 8pm.
“The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The two officers are reportedly working for companies responsible for escorting heavy-duty trucks,” Ledwaba said.
Ledwaba said police are still investigating the motive behind the incident.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Phalala magistrate's court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
