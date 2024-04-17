×

South Africa

Police hunt for killers of five people gunned down in Khayelitsha

By TIMESLIVE - 17 April 2024 - 12:19
The incident may be related to an earlier shooting in the area. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Four men and a woman were gunned down in the early hours of Wednesday at Harare in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Police detectives from the provincial serious and violent crimes unit are hunting for the killers and have appealed to the public for information that could lead to their arrests.

"At around 6am police were summoned to a shooting incident in Ncumu Street, where the bodies of four males and one female were discovered with gunshot wounds," said provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut.

"The identities of the victims are yet to be determined. We have reason to believe the deaths of the five people can be linked to an incident during the early hours of the morning when another male was shot and killed in the same vicinity."

Anybody with information about the incident is requested to contact Col Mthetho Maxabaniso on 082-339-7320, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app.

"As our investigation unfolds, more information can be made available," said Traut.

TimesLIVE

